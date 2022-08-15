The golfer who made millions by turning 50 years old
- Steven Alker was a career journeyman who started playing the best golf of his life after half a century. Now he’s dominating the senior tour
Steven Alker spent most of his life navigating golf’s hinterlands. He bounced around on tours everywhere from Australia to Canada and worried about making ends meet while he mulled getting side jobs to support his family.
Alker was good enough to play professional golf. He wasn’t good enough to play professional golf well enough to thrive on the PGA Tour.
Then one day last year, everything changed with the most fortunate turn of events of his entire career. Alker turned 50 years old.
Alker happened to be playing the best golf of his life at the precise age he became eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions, the senior circuit for players aged 50-plus. He was instantly transformed from being one of the oldest players on a developmental tour to one of the youngest in events that include much more lucrative prize money.
Since first playing on the Champions tour in August 2021, the New Zealander has earned $3.5 million—more than he made on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour combined dating back to the 1990s.
At this age when most golfers deteriorate, Alker is hitting his prime.
“Probably the best I’ve felt ever," he says.
Steven Alker has become Tiger Woods of geezers. Since Alker’s debut last year, he has four wins. He has 20 top-10 finishes. He has won a senior major and finished in the top three of three others. He has earned more than anyone else on the Champions Tour this season, and it isn’t even close—he has made 31% more than the player second on the money list, entering last weekend.
It’s an especially unlikely turn because the most successful golfers on the senior tour tend to be nothing like Alker.They were some of the best golfers of their generation and remained that way even as they got older. Bernhard Langer has won the most majors on the Champions tour, but he was a two-time Masters champion. Legends like Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were also senior circuit stars.
“It’s surreal that I’m playing in the company and winning in the company that I have been," Alker says.
It’s particularly unbelievable because of Alker’s career up until this past year. He peaked at No. 120 in the world rankings—and that was in 1997. He played on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit for so long he learned to call the tour by five different names: Nike, Buy.com, Nationwide, Web.com and now Korn Ferry.
Even the few years he did hold a PGA Tour card didn’t bear much fruit. He missed more cuts than he made. He never recorded a top-10. He managed to finish tied for 19th at the 2012 British Open but ultimately missed the cut in four of the six majors he got into.
By the time he was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour a year ago, Alker was an outlier and not in a good way. The players who were half his age blasted the ball farther than he ever could, leaving Alker to hit longer clubs into greens or take an extra shot on par-5s. “We went through some rough times," says Sam Workman, his caddie since 2018.
But Alker and Workman always kept a specific date in the back of their minds: July 28, 2021.
That was Alker’s 50th birthday—the day he would become eligible to play in senior events.
It also happened to align with a period when Alker was playing better. At one point last year, he missed 11 cuts in 14 events. But in July and August, around the time of his 50th birthday, he made four of five cuts and logged two top-15 finishes.
The problem for Alker was that living for half a century didn’t simply get him onto the Champions tour. He had to go through what’s called Monday qualifying, a competition to get into the actual tournament.
He got in for the Boeing Classic in August 2021, and he was ready to go through Monday qualifying again the next week. When Alker and Workman left the course after the final round of the Boeing, Alker’s 9-under par performance wasn’t good enough to qualify for the next tournament. But everything changed by the time they got to the airport.
“Steve," Workman told him as he checked the leaderboard, “we’re in the top 10."
By the time he was in the terminal, everyone else on the course had finished after him, andAlker was tied for seventh. Players in the top 10 earn automatic entries to the next event, and suddenly they had to book new flights. It was also the last time Alker had to worry about surviving Monday qualifying rounds. He finished in the top 10 in each of his first six events.
Alker played so spectacularly in a short period of time that he qualified for the playoffs where he played even better. In his first playoff event, he finished fourth. In the second, he notched his first win. In the championship, he landed in second—just behind another guy who recently entered his 50s named Phil Mickelson.
“It’s a second launch," Alker says. “There’s that kind of mentality shift."
Alker credited minor tweaks to his game, and Workman noted Alker’s incredible physical shape for his age. But his caddie also noted something else. There were foreign players that he grew up playing with. There were others who were longtime friends. He was back playing with other golfers in the same age range as him.
Alker was simply more comfortable. “That was the biggest thing," Workman says.
Alker has been even hotter in 2022. During a stretch of five tournaments between April and May, he won three times, including the Senior PGA Championship, and finished no worse than third. His worst finish all year is tied for 20th. In July, he celebrated his 51st birthday and this past weekend he had another milestone event: the Boeing Classic marked his first anniversary of playing senior golf. (He finished fifth.)
Along the way, he has obliterated the competition. He ranks first in scoring average, greens in regulation and holes below par. He went from 153rd on the Korn Ferry Tour in driving distance last year to 19th on the senior circuit. That’s in large part because of the competition. It’s also because his average drive is going almost six yards farther.
Once Alker turned 50, he started playing and feeling younger than he had in years.
