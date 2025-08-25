The golfer who never wins finally snapped his streak—and made himself $10 million
Summary
Tommy Fleetwood had gone 163 starts on the PGA Tour without ever finishing on top. On Sunday, at the PGA Tour Championship, his luck finally turned.
There was one person who understood better than anyone else how absurd it would be if Tommy Fleetwood finally got over the hump by landing the first PGA Tour win of his career at the PGA Tour Championship.
