There was one person who understood better than anyone else how absurd it would be if Tommy Fleetwood finally got over the hump by landing the first PGA Tour win of his career at the PGA Tour Championship.

It was none other than Tommy Fleetwood.

No one needed to explain to him that the prospect of a golfer whose Tour record read 0-163 winning a tournament with $40 million on the line—the most official prize money in PGA Tour history—would count as a pretty good punchline.

“There’s so many unbelievable tournaments, I’m not going to be picky about which one I choose to have as the first one," he said. “But I think it would be pretty funny if I won this week."

By the time Fleetwood walked off the final green at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday, though, it was no longer a joke. By finishing the Tour Championship at 18-under, three strokes ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley, Fleetwood had ended a winless streak that was as excruciating as it was improbable.

By any calculation, the 34-year-old Englishman has long been one of the best golfers in the world, which only made it more agonizing and more bewildering that his near decade on the PGA Tour had produced exactly zero victories.

At times, it seemed like he was merely the victim of bad luck. At others, especially over the past few months, he appeared to have a peculiar knack for crumbling at exactly the moment he appeared poised to end his drought.

None of that mattered when Fleetwood tapped in his final par putt at East Lake and finally allowed himself to smile. The $10 million payday hardly seemed to compare to the enormous weight that had just been lifted.

“Proud, relieved, happy. There’s a ton of emotions that I’ll probably be feeling," he said. “Winning doesn’t sink in for a while."

Fleetwood celebrates on the 18th green at East Lake Golf Club.

While Fleetwood had previously won on the European Tour and elsewhere around the globe, his inability to win on this side of the Atlantic had made him an extreme outlier. There hadn’t been a single golfer who had won so much without actually winning.

Before last week, he had $33 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour—or $12 million more than anybody else without a victory. Every other player in the top-25 of Data Golf’s world rankings has at least one Tour win. Despite being No. 4 on the list, Fleetwood had none.

Yet, especially recently, something peculiar started to happen. Most players become fan favorites by winning. Fleetwood did it by losing.

Every time Fleetwood came up short, it only seemed to endear him more to the galleries. And that was especially true after a pair of recent nightmares.

First, at the Travelers Championship in June, Fleetwood squandered a winning position by posting two bogeys on the final three holes, including a soul-crushing three-putt on the final green that handed the victory to Keegan Bradley. Then, just a couple of weeks ago at the first event of the Tour’s postseason, Fleetwood coughed up a two-stroke advantage with three holes to play.

Yet throughout all of that, fans seemed to only get louder and louder in support of him as he candidly embraced his inner torment.

“I’ve clearly got things wrong in the dire moments of tournaments, and I might have made the odd dodgy decision, might have put a bad swing on it," Fleetwood said Sunday. “But I’ve had to have mental strength in a different way. I’ve had to be resilient in terms of putting myself back up there."

Still, the Tour Championship looked like it might turn into yet another heartbreak. After surging into the lead with four consecutive birdies early in the third round, his tee shot on the par-3 15th sailed straight into the water, leading to a double bogey that gave away the lead to Cantlay.

By the time the day was done, he and Cantlay were tied and the weekend looked set to add to Fleetwood’s long tally of near misses. He entered the weekend with 44 top-10 finishes on Tour and a dozen finishes in the top-three.

But this time, Fleetwood managed to steel himself in the final round. He bounced back from a bogey on the fifth hole with back-to-back birdies. And in his next go on the daunting 15th, his iron found dry land—even if he wasn’t able to save par.

Once he reached the final hole, an easy par-5, Fleetwood had finally amassed a disaster-proof lead. And there were some people that seemed even happier than he was to see him finally get off the schneid. They were his colleagues on the PGA Tour.

Fellow Englishmen Justin Rose and Harry Hall were among those who hung back after they finished to celebrate the moment, with Rose even recording the festivities on his phone just like any other giddy fan.

“If he gets it done today, that would be amazing," world No. 2 Rory McIlroy said after his round. “We’d all love him to."

The likes of McIlroy and Rose weren’t just ecstatic to see one of their peers come through. They also have a vested interest in Fleetwood’s success.

Soon, they’ll be Fleetwood’s teammates in an even bigger moment—when they all try to take down Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

