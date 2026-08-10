The Hundred: Individual milestones for Marsh, Rickelton as Sunrisers Leeds beat Welsh Fire

Leeds [UK], August 10 (ANI): Australian batter Mitchell Marsh and South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton recorded individual milestones in their T20 careers while representing Sunrisers Leeds in their The Hundred match against Welsh Fire at Leeds.

During the match for Sunrisers Leeds on Sunday, Marsh reached the landmark of 7,000 runs in T20s, while Rickelton touched the 5,000 run mark in T20s.

Welsh Fire opted to field first, and the decision backfired with both Marsh and Rickelton going all guns blazing, posting a 89-run opening stand. Rickelton posted a quickfire 40 in 22 balls, with three fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 181.81.

Now, in the shortest format of the game, in 177 matches and 170 innings, Rickelton has scored 5,018 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 149.43, with four centuries and 30 fifties, with a best score of 123*. In the ongoing men's The Hundred tournament, Rickelton is the fifth-leading run-getter with 274 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.66, with a strike rate of 173.41 and two fifties, with a best score of 94*.

On the other hand, Marsh scored 50 in 34 balls, with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 147.03. Now in his T20 career, he has made 7,033 runs in 256 matches and 243 innings at an average of 34.64 and a strike rate of 141.18, with five centuries and 45 fifties and a best score of 117.

In the ongoing The Hundred, Marsh is the leading run-getter with 374 runs in seven innings at an average of 53.42 and a strike rate of 173.14, with four fifties and a best score of 76.

Further, with knocks from Harry Brook (23 in 11 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Zak Crawley (34 in 12 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Dan Lawrence (29* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six), Sunrisers Leeds reached 201/4 in 100 balls.