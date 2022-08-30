The landscaper’s daughter who grew into one of America’s top tennis players
- Danielle Collins, aiming to reach her second Grand Slam final this year, built her game on city courts with her father as coach
Growing up in St. Petersburg, Fla., Danielle Collins would wake up at 5 a.m. and practice tennis from 6 to 8 a.m. with her father at a nearby park. One morning, Walter Collins—who makes a living working outdoors as the owner of a small landscaping company—said he didn’t feel well.
“I wanted to go to practice so bad, I remember crying," Danielle Collins said. “And my dad got out of bed. He pulled himself out of bed, and he took me to practice and made sure I got my practice right before school."
Nearly two decades later, the work ethic that her father embedded in her has made the 28-year-old Collins one of the top women’s tennis players in the world.
She is the No. 19 seed in the U.S. Open and faces the unseeded two-time Open champion Naomi Osaka in a first-round match Tuesday. It’s a tough first-round draw, despite Osaka’s recent struggles. But Collins already has reached a Grand Slam final this year, falling in the 2022 Australian Open to the now-retired Ashleigh Barty.
Collins’s path to the heights of world tennis stands out in a sport where a player’s training and costs on tour can run to six figures a year. She attended public high school and played on city courts. She spent four years playing college tennis—rare for a highly ranked tour player.
Collins built her game with her father, Walter, a longtime tennis lover who at age 83 still mows lawns and trims bushes for the landscaping business he’s owned for decades.
“It really is very unusual," Walter Collins said. “She didn’t have a silver spoon. It was hard-core."
He recalled he and Danielle’s mother, Cathy, trying to interest their young daughter in dance, swimming, soccer. Nothing stuck. Finally, when Danielle was around 5 years old, Walter introduced her to tennis. She would watch him play others in the neighborhood, then she would hit against him. She was hooked. Post-playing trips for ice cream sealed the deal.
“Your technique and the things that you learn tactically in your first couple of tournaments, and the ways that you figure out to win matches and how to use your strengths and how to work around your weaknesses—those are the things that end up making you into a good player," Collins said. “It doesn’t just happen overnight, it takes years and years of hard work. And all of that hard work started with my dad."
Walter encouraged Danielle to compete against all kinds of players. That’s how she wound up, around age 8, playing doubles against 70-year-olds. As she got older and stronger, her father would find increasingly skilled local adults to play against her.
A few of the players “couldn’t stand losing to a girl," Walter said. Especially one who was about 10 years old at the time.
The adults Danielle played didn’t fire off ground strokes like tennis-academy prodigies. They scrapped and fought to win matches. They hit drop shots. They served and volleyed. They sliced. They hit one-handed backhands.
Walter and Cathy took turns driving Danielle to junior tournaments. Against younger players, Danielle carried the advantage of having played against a range of people. She wasn’t easily fazed.
“I think that really is what gave her an all-around game—she was exposed to different playing styles," said Troy Porco, who was an assistant coach when Collins played at the University of Virginia.
Collins made a splash in the 2014 U.S. Open’s first round when, after securing a wild-card entry by winning the first of her two NCAA singles titles, she took a set off of No. 2-seed Simona Halep. The next day, Collins was back in class for her junior year of college.
While top tennis players sometimes go on tour before they can vote, Collins said she wasn’t cut out for that financially or personally. She needed more time to develop. She fell in love with Charlottesville, Va., and the camaraderie of playing on a team.
Given Collins’s modest upbringing—her mother is a retired grade-school teacher—she’s still cautious about money. Her splurge with the more than $1 million she won at the Australian Open was a new couch.
As Serena Williams heads into what she says is her final tournament in a dazzling career, and Venus Williams continues to play at age 42, Collins said the sisters have been an inspiration.
“It’s been so weird facing them across the net," she said. “It’s been so surreal to me because I grew up watching them on TV, adoring them so much, knowing where they came from and all of the obstacles that they faced. We definitely have some similarities, growing up in the public parks and having our dads as coaches. So they were the perfect idols for me because we did share some things in common."
Collins suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, an often painful disorder defined by irregular growth of uterine tissue, and she pulled out of a few events this summer to rest. She said she’s been able to practice without pain in recent weeks and that she’s “physically ready and feeling much more confident."
When Collins is in the St. Petersburg area, she sometimes runs into father’s longtime clients—some who had let her swim in their pools when she was little.
Even though Collins is now playing in the largest tennis stadiums in the world, she still visits the courts she grew up on.
On a recent day, Collins and a high-level junior male player paused during a practice match on one of those courts when a man approached them.
“My cardio tennis clinic starts at 6:00, so if you’d like to join, you’re more than welcome," she remembers him saying.
Collins told him they wanted to wrap up their set first.
The man saw them hit a few balls, she said, then he said, “OK, I think you might be a little too good for the clinic."