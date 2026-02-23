The Latest: Winter Olympics closing day: US wins gold in men’s hockey final against Canada

MILAN (AP) — The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the men’s hockey gold on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute, 41 seconds into overtime.

It is the third Olympic title in men’s hockey for the U.S. — and first since the “Miracle on Ice” at Lake Placid in 1980.

The day will end with the closing ceremony, which will celebrate Italian music and dance, both classic and contemporary, headlining internationally acclaimed ballet dancer Roberto Bolle along with popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gaby Ponte.

Fur coats are plentiful on the streets of Cortina, especially during these Winter Games.

When asked to explain why furs remain so common here, while much of the world has moved to synthetic alternatives for environmental, ethical or affordability reasons, the answers are revealing.

Italians say it’s a bubble, devoid of political activists and the working class. Coats of mink, lynx, wolf, sable and ocelot can be seen up and down the Corso Italia, the main street. They can range from a few thousand euros to 80,000 euros.

Mario Gargiulo, 89, was among the first of 18,000 volunteers to sign up and, on Sunday night, will take the stage at the closing ceremony with a starring role: the Games’ oldest volunteer.

This isn’t his first rodeo. In 1956, he traveled from Naples to see the Olympics in Cortina.

“I went to Cortina out of a sudden desire to do something out of the ordinary. Nobody wanted to come with me so I, fascinated by this new thing everybody was talking about, went alone,” he said.

Only able to afford a room without heat during the Winter Games, he went to sleep wearing every layer of clothing he’d brought. Gargiulo relished the chance to watch figure skating and speedskating up close.

He enjoyed Cortina so much that, after he married an American woman, they honeymooned there. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and, after his promotion to captain, became a citizen. And he has earned the nickname “King of the Volunteers.”

Buonasera, amici!

I’m inside the Roman Arena now, seated alongside my colleagues Daniella Matar and Colleen Barry in the press tribune. Our photographers will take their positions throughout the amphitheater shortly. We’ve got videographers throughout the city talking to spectators, as well as monitoring a protest.

It’s a clear night here in Verona, and we’re hoping the temperatures don’t drop too much — it’s a little chilly in this ancient open-air venue!

Jack Hughes lost some teeth before he won Olympic gold for the U.S.

The forward who scored the winning goal did so with a bloody mouth and less of a bite than he began the game with.

Hughes was spittin’ chiclets after taking a stick to the mouth from Sam Bennett in the third period.

Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk carried a Johnny Gaudreau No. 13 jersey around the ice following the win as the latest tribute to the beloved player who was killed along with his brother in 2024.

Gaudreau’s parents, Guy and Jay, his widow, Meredith, and their oldest children were in attendance. It was John Jr.’s second birthday.

The team brought 3-year-old Noa and 2-year-old John Jr. onto the ice as they held up Gaudreau’s jersey for the team photo.

The U.S. team took a victory lap of sorts off the ice before heading off to celebrate.

The Americans came off the ice but instead of heading to the locker room they high-fived fans waving American flags for a several minutes. Jake Guentzel and Jaccob Slavin got big hugs from family members along the way.

One of the Americans celebrating their gold medal is Brock Nelson, a forward for the Colorado Avalanche and a player with family ties to the first two U.S. teams to win Olympic gold.

His grandfather, Bill Christian, was on the team that won gold during the 1960 Winter Games. His uncle, Dave Christian, won it with the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” team.

Nelson is a first-time Olympian and now he has a shiny, new gold medal of his own.

It’s also a special moment for his hometown of Warroad, Minnesota. Nelson is the eighth Olympic hockey player from the tiny lakeside town a few miles from the Canadian border that has supplied players for the 1960 and 1980 championship teams — including his grandfather, great-uncle and uncle.

“Five-on-five!” was chanted by one group, reflecting the disappointment of overtime rules that stipulate 3-on-3.

A tearful young fan wearing a Connor McDavid jersey was consoled by his older sister as their family headed to the buses that have been shuttling fans between Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and a nearby metro station.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the U.S. men’s hockey team for winning the gold medal, posting on Truth Social: “Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Coach Mike Sullivan also said Trump FaceTimed the team to congratulate the players.

The United States is golden again — exactly 46 years to the day when the men’s hockey team pulled off the “Miracle on Ice” on 1980.

In that game on Feb. 22, 1980, the Americans beat the heavily favored Soviet Union to reach the gold medal game in Lake Placid, New York. The U.S. then beat Finland — and had to wait until now to do it again.

The 2-1 victory over Canada in overtime on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics is the third Olympic title in men’s hockey for the U.S. The American team also won it 1960.

As the U.S. team gathered on the ice to celebrate their country’s first gold in men’s hockey since 1980, the crowd joined in on the fun with loud chants of “U-S-A!”

The American men beat Canada 2-1 in overtime — just like the American women beat Canada 2-1 in overtime on Thursday for the other hockey gold.

The U.S. beat Canada 2-1 in overtime.

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute, 41 seconds into the first extra period.

It’s a gold medal hockey matchup between the U.S. and Canada. So OF COURSE it’s going to OT.

This men’s matchup is heading to an extra period tied at 1.

Just like Thursday, when the same two countries were even at that score after regulation and went to overtime to decide the gold medal in women’s hockey.

The United States wound up winning that one, beating Canada 2-1 on Megan Keller’s goal.

Canada has outshot the U.S. by a whopping 41-26 margin through three periods.

The numbers since the start of the second period: 33 shots for Canada, 18 for the U.S.

But American goalie Connor Hellebuyck has kept his team in the game, making 40 saves to keep the score 1-1 as they head to overtime.

He wasn’t able to get to one of Canada’s best chances late in the third period — but Hellebuyck, it turned out, didn’t need to.

That’s because Nathan MacKinnon’s shot right from the doorstep went wide to the right of the net.

Canada and the U.S. are headed to sudden-death overtime in the men’s hockey final, tied 1-all.

The overtime format for the Olympic gold medal game is similar to what the NHL uses in its Stanley Cup playoffs.

The first goal wins it, no matter how long it might take for one team to score — there’s no shootout — but with 3 on 3, instead of 5 on 5.

Jack Hughes of the U.S. was called for high-sticking Nick Suzuki with 49 seconds left on the 4-minute power play for Canada.

The score is 1-1 late in the third period.

Canada needs to try to kill off a 4-minute power play after Sam Bennett was called for a double minor for high-sticking U.S. player Jack Hughes.

The score is 1-1 late in the third period.

Canada is outshooting the U.S. and has drawn more penalties heading into the third period.

The only stat that really matters, of course, is the score, and that reads Canada 1, U.S. 1.

Canada leads with 27 shots to 15.

Canada has drawn two penalties while committing one — and even had a 5-on-3 advantage for about 1 1/2 minutes.

The U.S. and Canada are tied 1-1 heading into the third period in the men’s hockey final.

After trailing since the sixth minute, Canada got on the board with less than two minutes left in the second period — and on its 26th shot of the afternoon — when defenseman Makar skated in and sent the puck past Hellebuyck.

The Americans almost went back up just before the end of the second, but Brock Faber’s shot went off Jake Guentzel’s stick and then clanged off the post.

The men’s gold medal hockey game is all tied up.

Canada defenseman Cale Makar skated in and ripped a shot far side, just inside the left post, past Connor Hellebuyck to tie the score at 1-1 with 1:44 left in the second period. Canada’s first goal came on its 26th shot.

The 2026 Olympics is the most far-flung in Winter Games history and it took 18,000 volunteers from Anterselva, Italy, to Milan to make it work.

Some of those volunteers got a shoutout on the big screen hanging over the ice at the gold medal hockey game between the U.S. and Canada and were cheered by the fans in the final event before the closing ceremony.

The volunteers have been warm, helpful and at every venue, night and day. They come from more than 90 countries, with a huge number from Italy, of course.

It’s not over for some of them: The Winter Paralympics are coming up next month.

The United States has won the Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey twice, both times at home — in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics and the “Miracle on Ice” in the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Canada is a nine-time Olympic champion, most recently in the 2014 Sochi Games. That was the last time NHL players took part in the tournament until the Milan Cortina Games.

The Americans taking back-to-back penalties and putting Canada’s power play on the ice looked to be the perfect chance for a tying goal. Canada had scored on 43% of its chances over its first five games.

Instead, Hellebuyck and the U.S. penalty kill remained perfect. Hellebuyck stopped all three shots he faced on the Canada power play, including 93 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage to keep the U.S. up 1-0 past the midway point of the gold medal game.

The Santagiulia hockey arena, where the men’s final is being played, was finished just in time for the Olympics. It came down to the wire.

Workers were putting the finishing touches on the construction right before the first puck dropped.

They got it done, though, and the arena has had a good atmosphere throughout the Games.

Connor Hellebuyck made a sequence of big saves in the first few minutes of the second period to keep the U.S. up 1-0 on Canada. At the other end of the ice, Jordan Binnington got a piece of Brock Nelson’s shot from point-blank range not long after to keep Canada’s deficit at one.

Hellebuyck has stopped all 13 shots he has faced so far and Binnington 10 in a row after allowing the opening goal to Matt Boldy.

The U.S. leads Canada 1-0 after a fast-paced first period, but missed an opportunity to take a two-goal lead.

On the power play after Brock Nelson drew a hooking penalty on Shea Theodore, captain Auston Matthews had the puck at the edge of the crease and chose to pass it rather than shoot it on net. Canada killed off the rest of the penalty.

Shots are even at eight apiece.

Matt Boldy put the U.S. ahead 1-0 exactly 6 minutes into the game.

He got the puck from Auston Matthews, batted it to himself off his stick blade to maneuver between Canadian defensemen Devon Toews and Cale Makar and slid a backhand past goalie Jordan Binnington.

It was the Americans’ first shot on goal of the game.

Based on the sheer volume of the “Let’s go, Canada!” chants just before the puck drop, the red-wearing Canadian fans sure seem to have the U.S. supporters outnumbered inside the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the much-anticipated men’s hockey final.

And the boos were loud when the Americans skated onto the ice.

More evidence: There were a lot more maple-leaf flags dotting the stands than Stars and Stripes.

Earlier, the cheers were thunderous when the Canadians made their way to playing surface for pregame warmups — and again when their lineup was announced over the loudspeakers.

The Swedish women beat Switzerland for curling gold to conclude the sport’s competition at the Games.

It was Sweden’s sixth gold and 13th medal overall in Olympic curling, trailing only Canada in both categories.

Mike Eruzione is at the arena for the U.S. vs. Canada game.

Eruzione scored the go-ahead goal for the “Miracle on Ice” American team when it stunned the Soviet Union along the way to the gold medal at the Lake Placid Winter Games in 1980.

That was the last time the United States won the Olympic title in men’s hockey.

Eruzione was 25 when he scored his famous goal against the heavily favored Soviets.

Injured Canadian captain Sidney Crosby will miss the men’s gold medal hockey game against the United States.

The 38-year-old center is the most decorated player on Canada’s team with two Olympic gold medals — including netting an overtime winner against the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Games — and three Stanley Cup rings.

Crosby left Canada’s quarterfinal Wednesday night with an apparent right knee injury and did not play against Finland in the semifinals on Friday.

Connor McDavid has been wearing the captain’s “C” in Crosby’s absence.

Germany got another gold and silver to cap the bobsled competition.

Johannes Lochner won gold and Francesco Friedrich won silver in the four-man event at the Milan Cortina Games on Sunday. But Switzerland’s Michael Vogt grabbed the bronze, overtaking Adam Ammour on the fourth run and denying Germany a medal sweep.

Lochner won in what he says is his final race before retirement. Friedrich got his sixth Olympic medal: two golds in 2018, two more golds in 2022 and two silvers this year.

Lochner became the seventh pilot to sweep both men’s bobsled events in an Olympics.

New Zealand freeskier Mischa Thomas dropped her phone in the middle of the halfpipe on her second run Sunday. It had to be retrieved for her. After the competition, she reported the phone is doing “great. Never been better.”

Ever have that happen before?

“First time, actually,” said Thomas, who finished eighth in an event won by Eileen Gu. “I was joking about it the other day, ‘My phone never falls out of my pocket.’”

The American was in the race for bronze until the last kilometer of the 50 km mass start when Switzerland’s Nadja Kaelin pulled away and finished in third place.

Sweden’s Ebba Andersson won the race more than 2 minutes ahead of Norway’s Heidi Weng. Diggins finished fifth.

It was the first time at the Olympics that the women raced 50 km, just like the men. Previously, the mass start was 30 km for the women.

Organizers of the Milano Cortina Olympics are taking a victory lap.

Italy’s most senior Olympic official, Giovanni Malagò, got a standing ovation from his fellow International Olympic Committee members at their games-closing meeting.

“We are so overjoyed that we cannot feel how tired we are,” Malagò said a later news conference for the organizing committee that he leads.

Milan Cortina faced doubts about getting venues ready on time, if enough fans would buy tickets and if athletes could enjoy being in venues more separated by distance than at previous Winter Games.

“These have been challenging, difficult years, you all know that,” Malagò tells reporters.

The first draft of Olympic history is judging these games a success.

The world’s best freeskier defended her title in the halfpipe to add this gold medal to the two silvers she’d won earlier at the Olympics in slopestyle and big air.

She has now won medals in all six events she’s entered over the last two Games — three gold and three silver.

Gu, born in America but competing for China, was part of a 1-2 Chinese finish with Li Fanghui taking silver.

Britain’s Zoe Atkin won bronze.

The 34-year-old American skier, who is retiring after this season, already has two individual medals, a silver and bronze, from the 2022 Winter Olympics and a team sprint gold from the 2018 Games.

She is with a group of skiers in contention for the bronze with about 7 km to go in the mass start race.

The gold and silver appear out of reach though: Race leader Ebba Andersson of Sweden is more than 5 minutes ahead of Diggins.

Norway’s Heidi Weng is a minute behind Andersson.

The CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee is comparing the double-touching scandal that plagued the country’s curling team to “a foot fault in tennis or traveling in basketball.”

David Shoemaker, who is also the committee’s secretary general, was asked by The Associated Press about the controversy a day after the Canadian men swept aside the cheating allegations to claim gold.

He said it “was not cheating.”

“For me it’s like a foot fault in tennis or traveling in basketball,” Shoemaker added. “If LeBron James takes four steps on the way to the hoop no one says LeBron James is a cheater.

“I understand the furor that’s erupted on social media, but that part is not fair and hopefully we will see that go away.”

The sport was sent into turmoil during the round-robin phase when Oskar Eriksson of Sweden accused Marc Kennedy, Canada’s vice skip, of touching the rock again after initially releasing it down the sheet of ice. Kennedy responded with an outburst full of expletives.

Fans back in parts of the U.S. and Canada are being allowed to get an early start on consuming alcohol this morning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul both announced they’ll allow alcohol to be sold as early as 6 a.m.

That will let folks “watch the U.S. go for the gold together,” Hochul posted on social media.

Ford wrote on X: “Let’s all come together, support local businesses and cheer on Team Canada!

Exactly 46 years ago, the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York, was the site of the greatest moment in USA Hockey history — the 4-3 win over the Soviets in the men’s semifinals of the 1980 Games.

People will watch hockey there again Sunday.

A cafe at the arena is opening early so fans can watch the U.S. men play Canada in an effort to win their first hockey gold since 1980. And bars all over the Empire State will likely follow suit.

Israel’s first Olympic four-man bobsled team didn’t make it to the last day of the Games.

The team piloted by AJ Edelman tried to change push athletes after Saturday’s first two runs. That’s only allowed under special circumstances.

Some Israeli media outlets reported the national Olympic committee had questions about the team’s motivation for making a lineup switch. Israeli officials did not respond to messages Sunday.

Edelman acknowledged the team tried to get a replacement athlete in the sled for Sunday’s resumption of the competition. “But the circumstances under which we made the substitution did not meet the bar that allows a team to make a lineup change,” he posted.

Edelman’s sled was 24th out of 24 finishers in the two runs held on Saturday.

A big setback for Sweden, which has dominated the women’s cross-country competition in Milan Cortina: Top stars Frida Karlsson and Jonna Sundling aren’t competing in the 50-kilometer mass start race.

Swedish ski federation spokeswoman Ulrika Sterner told AP both of them have cold symptoms. Karlsson won two gold medals at the Games before she got sick: the skiathlon and the 10-kilometer interval start. Sundling placed second in the women’s sprint and won the team sprint for Sweden together with Maja Dahlqvist. Both were in the Swedish team that won silver in the women’s relay.

The International Olympic Committee just loves Pau Gasol.

The NBA great and three-time Olympic medalist with Spain got a vote of 80-0 from his IOC member colleagues Sunday to confirm joining its executive board through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Gasol will represent athletes on the influential 15-member board for the next 2 ½ years. It shapes as a challenging lead-in to the next Summer Games.

His IOC membership as an athlete-elected delegate expires after L.A., but the Olympic body finds ways to keep favored sons and daughters inside the family.

Gasol’s starting to have an aura of possible future president about him.

Appropriately dressed Sweden fans are streaming into Cortina’s historic curling arena, which was built for the 1956 Cortina Games.

Germany is poised for another bobsled medal sweep.

Johannes Lochner, Francesco Friedrich and Adam Ammour hold the 1-2-3 spots with one run left in Sunday’s four-man race. Germany has the only two Olympic sweeps in bobsled history — the two-man races in 2022 and 2026.

If it sweeps four-man, Germany would finish these Games with nine bobsled medals. The U.S. won the other three.

This could be the third time only two nations have medaled in Olympic bobsled.

The U.S. (2 medals) and Germany (1) were the medal-winning nations in 1928, while East Germany (4) and Switzerland (2) were the only ones in 1980.

The U.S. women’s hockey team had just won Olympic gold, and veteran forward Kendall Coyne Schofield summed the moment up perfectly.

“We did it!” she exclaimed.

Plenty of American women — more than ever at a Winter Olympics — had the same sentiment at these Milan Cortina Games.

When it came to winning medals, they indeed did it. And in record numbers, too.

American women — not even counting mixed events — went into Saturday, the next-to-last day of these Olympics, with six golds and 15 medals overall. The previous U.S. winter women’s-only marks: five golds (done in 1992, 2002 and 2018) and 13 medals (done in 2014 and 2022).

“Our team is so strong,” Milan Cortina women’s slalom gold medalist and Alpine legend Mikaela Shiffrin said. “We have so many incredible athletes and teammates and friends, and everybody just showed up with so much courage and heart here. And I’m so proud to be part of this American team.”

The final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics ends with one of its most anticipated events, when the United States and Canada face off for the gold medal in men’s hockey.

There are also medals to be awarded in cross-country skiing, curling and bobsled before the closing ceremony Sunday night.

Here are some other things to watch for:

U.S. and Canada meet for men’s hockey gold. The last U.S. men’s team to win it all at the Olympics was the “Miracle on Ice” team in Lake Placid. New York, in 1980. The only other gold was 1960.

American cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins will be hoping for a medal in what will be her last race in the Olympics. But she will have a tough battle against a stellar Swedish team.

After beating top-ranked Canada in the semifinals, Sweden will face Switzerland in the final of the women’s curling.

Germany’s Johannes Lochner is the leader midway through the four-man bobsled race and he’s well on his way to ending his career with double Olympic gold.