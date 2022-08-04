The Premier League braces for season split in two by the world cup

Chelsea’s London rival Arsenal has had a little more success in landing its targets and has already spent more than $130 million to improve a squad that fell apart down the home stretch of last season. Tottenham appears more stable after adding the Brazilian striker Richarlison to its already devastating pairing of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The club is betting on manager Antonio Conte, the Italian taskmaster, to find the right balance in his first full season in charge. As Spurs will remind you, Conte was the last manager not named Jürgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola to win the title.

