The Premier League braces for season split in two by the world cup
- After plenty of turnover at the top, clubs are preparing for a season with an abrupt November break for the World Cup
If the recent history of the English Premier League is anything to go by, Manchester City and Liverpool don’t have a lot to worry about this year besides each other.
In three of the past four seasons, the gap between them and the nearest chaser was at least 15 points. That meant that it became mathematically impossible for anyone to so much as enter their atmosphere roughly a month before the final game was played.
But even in the era of their duopoly, the 2022-23 season, which begins on Friday, is unlike any in the history of English soccer. Not only has it seen major turnover at nearly all of the top clubs in the Premier League—including significant changes to the Liverpool and Man City rosters—this one also has a World Cup crammed into the middle of it.
“Really strange," said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who finished second to City last spring. “Normally, our preseason is the basis for the rest of the season. This time, we have the first part of the season, then it’s interrupted."
Like the rest of the world game, the league will grind to a halt the weekend of Nov. 12 after the 16th round of games, at which point players will be released to join their national teams at the tournament in Qatar. After the World Cup final on Dec. 18, the league plans to resume matches on Boxing Day.
Since every other World Cup has been played in the summer offseason, it’s safe to say that not a single Premier League manager has ever seen anything like it. And for teams loaded with national-team players, figuring out how to operate around a six-week interruption is an unprecedented challenge—at least when that interruption isn’t caused by a global pandemic.
“The World Cup is such a high. It drains you physically and mentally, which is fine when it’s not in the middle of a season," says Tim Howard, the former Manchester United goalkeeper and current NBC Sports analyst. “So how do these managers manage World Cup fatigue, which we know is a real thing?"
Klopp remains baffled by the prospect of having to restart at high intensity just eight days after the end of the tournament, even if plenty of his players will be home long before the final.
“Obviously the guys in the Premier League like the spectacle," he said. “We’ve said it now often enough, nobody really cares about the players in these moments, but it’s how it is."
The added hurdle of preparing a squad to start, stop, and re-start at the highest level only made it that much more important for the top teams shore up their depth. And despite a few quiet transfer windows during the first year of the pandemic, the Premier League’s elite hasn’t been shy about spending.
City and Liverpool have both undertaken dramatic overhauls of their attacks. In Manchester, the club finally added a full-time center-forward in Erling Haaland, the 6-foot-5 wunderkind from Norway who tore up the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. It also picked up Argentine forward Julian Alvarez to replace some of the production it lost in Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea.
Liverpool, meanwhile, bid farewell to its Senegalese star Sadio Mané and added Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez. The change means that of the three forwards who led Klopp’s team to the title in 2020, only Mohamed Salah remains as a regular starter.
“Can anyone catch Manchester City and Liverpool? I don’t know," said Howard. “But I do know that the Big Six is back."
Howard was referring to the sextet of clubs that has shaped the past 20 years of the Premier League, including last year’s top two, plus Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Over the past two seasons, several of those teams have looked little more than average. But none of them has stood pat this offseason.
Chelsea is entering its first season since the forced sale of the club by its longtime owner, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The team is now controlled by a consortium led by American Todd Boehly, one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ owners, which shelled out $5.3 billion in May. Though he likely won’t spend as freely as his predecessor, Boehly has been itching to make a signature acquisition beyond Sterling.
Chelsea’s London rival Arsenal has had a little more success in landing its targets and has already spent more than $130 million to improve a squad that fell apart down the home stretch of last season. Tottenham appears more stable after adding the Brazilian striker Richarlison to its already devastating pairing of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The club is betting on manager Antonio Conte, the Italian taskmaster, to find the right balance in his first full season in charge. As Spurs will remind you, Conte was the last manager not named Jürgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola to win the title.
Nowhere is the uncertainty greater than at Manchester United. Now in what amounts to its fifth reboot since the departure of coaching legend Alex Ferguson in 2013, the club doesn’t know if its top scorer will be around for more than a few games. Cristiano Ronaldo, who led United with 18 league goals, hasn’t been shy about expressing his desire to leave to play for a club that qualified for the Champions League. (Man United missed out by slumping to sixth last season.)
There’s only one problem: no one in the Champions League seems to want Ronaldo. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has shopped him around Europe for weeks, only to come up dry. Ronaldo, now 37, may have no choice but to play out the season in Manchester as time ticks down on his career.
New manager Erik ten Hag, freshly arrived from Ajax Amsterdam, has said that Ronaldo is in his plans for this year, though the relationship is tense. Ten Hag substituted him at halftime of last Sunday’s exhibition of Rayo Vallecano and Ronaldo responded by simply leaving the stadium, along with several other players who were out of the game.
“We are a team and that means you stay until the end," he said. “This is unacceptable, for all those involved."
Whichever way the Ronaldo situation breaks, United believes that ten Hag gives the club its best shot in a long time to build a stable foundation. It’s now his job to capitalize on the most uncertain season in years and rattle the top two—not that Manchester City across town is worried just yet.
“There is no reason not to be confident," City manager Pep Guardiola said. “No reason. What these guys have done, not just in the Premier League but the cups and Europe… I don’t know what will happen this season but I’m sure I know these guys."
