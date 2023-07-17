Team India's legendary batsman and a keen follower of the game of tennis, Sachin Tendulkar is highly impressed with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz who went to defeat Novak Djokovic in an epic final, and has compared the youngster with another legend of the game Roger Federer. Sachin said that Alcaraz is the 'next superstar' of tennis.

After the match Sachin Tendulkar wote on Twitter,"What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes! We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer. Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!."

Carlos Alcaraz ended the Serbian’s dominance at the grass-court major by capturing a thrilling five-set win. After the win, Carlos Alcaraz said, "Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis."

The 20-year-old was ecstatic following his second major triumph and hopes his victory can inspire the next generation on Tour.

As per ATP, Carlos Alcaraz said, “Making history that I did today, it's the happiest moment of my life, I think it's not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life."

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me," the Spaniard later added. “It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure. It's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It's great for me and I think for the young players, as well."

*With agency inputs