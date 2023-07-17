“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me," the Spaniard later added. “It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure. It's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It's great for me and I think for the young players, as well."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}