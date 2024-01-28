Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an unexpected comeback to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) earlier this week when he interrupted Jinder Mahal on Day 1 Raw, the inaugural show of 2024. He hinted at a potential rivalry with Roman Reigns, the current world champion, during that appearance.

Addressing the people of San Diego, California, Johnson said, "The Rock will soon be leaving. I am going to grab a bite to eat. Does The Rock belong in a booth? Is The Rock better off sitting at the bar? Should I take a seat at the head of the table instead?" He was named to the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors last Tuesday, which is the parent company in charge of the historic union of the UFC and WWE. The business is giving Johnson complete ownership of his registered professional name, "The Rock." Johnson had told CNBC that he would not discuss the financial value of the deal with WWE but said that the name “The Rock" means a lot to him personally. “I owe that name everything. Without that name, there'd be no wrestling career. There'd be no Hollywood career," he added. These recent developments coincide with widespread conjecture that Johnson is set to make a comeback to the WWE, where he is expected to square off against his cousin, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Although both wrestlers have hinted at the match on a few occasions, neither the WWE nor they have disclosed any firm plans. The match might take place at WrestleMania 40 in April, according to ABC News. It would be Johnson's first official wrestling match since 2013. If it takes place.

"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences," Johnson said in a prepared statement as quoted by AP.

Johnson, a movie and wrestling star, has a business portfolio that includes his production company Seven Bucks Productions, tequila brand Teremana Tequila, energy drink company ZOA Energy, Project Rock apparel brand, and the United Football League.

He began his wrestling career with WWE in 1996. The third-generation wrestler became famous for rivalries with wrestlers including “Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H and his finishing maneuver, The Rock Bottom, according to his biography on WWE's website.

He has won eight WWE championships, has a New York Times bestselling autobiography, “The Rock Says", and starred in movies including “Fast X", “Black Adam", “Jungle Cruise" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

(With inputs from agencies)

