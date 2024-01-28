The Rock Vs Roman Reigns! Dwayne Johnson back to WWE, hints at rivalry with current world champion
Dwayne Johnson, also known as 'The Rock', made a surprise return to WWE and hinted at a potential rivalry with Roman Reigns, the current world champion.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an unexpected comeback to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) earlier this week when he interrupted Jinder Mahal on Day 1 Raw, the inaugural show of 2024. He hinted at a potential rivalry with Roman Reigns, the current world champion, during that appearance.
"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences," Johnson said in a prepared statement as quoted by AP.
Johnson, a movie and wrestling star, has a business portfolio that includes his production company Seven Bucks Productions, tequila brand Teremana Tequila, energy drink company ZOA Energy, Project Rock apparel brand, and the United Football League.
He began his wrestling career with WWE in 1996. The third-generation wrestler became famous for rivalries with wrestlers including “Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H and his finishing maneuver, The Rock Bottom, according to his biography on WWE's website.
He has won eight WWE championships, has a New York Times bestselling autobiography, “The Rock Says", and starred in movies including “Fast X", “Black Adam", “Jungle Cruise" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".
(With inputs from agencies)
