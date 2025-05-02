The seven Formula One cars that changed everything
SummaryFrom Alfa Romeo to Red Bull, here’s a look at the F1 machines that revolutionized the sport over the years.
The first dominant machine in Formula One, 75 years ago, was the Alfa Romeo 158—which might look like a toy by today’s standards. But it was state-of-the-art in its heyday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more