The showdown between two golf stars doing something even Tiger Woods never did

Scheffler has only gotten better at it this season, and what truly separates him is that he doesn’t just bogey holes the least often. He birdies them the most often. He averages 4.9 per round, which is half a birdie more than anyone else—including Schauffele, who’s sixth at 4.3. It’s a subtle difference, but also a gap big enough that Scheffler has won seven times this season, including his gold this month at the Olympics, while the two majors are Schauffele’s lone triumphs.