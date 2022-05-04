The taxman is betting big on fantasy games

Therefore, online gaming platforms reckon that an “actionable claim" relating to a “game of skill" is neither goods nor services under the GST law. They argue that they should continue paying GST on the platform fee collected. In states where games of chance are permitted, the gaming platforms pay GST on the pooled-in money (contest entry fee). “If the actionable claim relates to a game of skill, then you cannot charge GST on the full value of actionable claim because it is neither goods nor services under the GST Act. If the government nevertheless goes ahead with charging GST on the full value of the bet, the platform providers will start making a loss. They may then have to pass on the GST to players. If winnings get squeezed, players will get impacted. The whole economics, thus, will get hit," says Malay Kumar Shukla, chief legal and compliance officer, Games24x7.