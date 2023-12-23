'Their personal matter': New WFI president Sanjay Singh on Sakshee Malikkh's retirement call
On being alleged that he is close to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Sanjay said he is not a 'dummy candidate' and it is not a crime if I am close to him.
A day after being elected as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh on 23 December commented on Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh's retirement call and said it was a personal call of an athlete, reported news agency ANI.
