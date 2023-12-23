A day after being elected as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh on 23 December commented on Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh's retirement call and said it was a personal call of an athlete, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being alleged that he is close to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Sanjay said he is not a 'dummy candidate' and it is not a crime if I am close to him.

"Those who are athletes have already started preparing and those who want to engage in politics can do that. It is their personal matter, I will not speak about this...I have been in the federation for 12 years. Just because I am close to MP (Brij Bhushan Singh) does not mean I am a dummy candidate. Is it a crime if I am close to him?" Sanjay told the reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 21 December, Sakshee Malikkh – distraught and emotional – broke down as she left the venue after addressing a press conference in the national capital after announcing her retirement, as Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI chief, replacing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom wrestlers were protesting over sexual harassment.

She put her shoes on the table at the press conference as she announced her decision to quit wrestling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," she said.

Following this, another ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday announced that he is returning his Padma Shri after former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide was elected president of the Federation.

Punia shared a detailed post on X, stating, "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

