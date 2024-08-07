Why Vinesh Phogat suddenly weighed 100 gms more: Chief Medical Officer of Indian contingent explains

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday declared disqualified after being found overweight ahead of her finals in Paris Olympics. She surprisingly exceeded the permissible weight limit by just 100 grams

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated7 Aug 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat—who pulled off one of the biggest upsets at the Paris Games on Tuesday by defeating the hitherto invincible two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s freestyle 50 kg weight category— was on Wednesday declared disqualified after being found overweight ahead of her finals in Paris Olympics.

Phogat, surprisingly, exceeded the permissible weight limit by just 100 grams.

According to the competition regulations, she will no longer be eligible for a silver medal, leaving only the gold and bronze medalists in the 50 kg category.

Reacting to the shocking development, Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent in Paris said, “...Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is a factor of rebound weight gain following a competition. Vinesh had three bouts, to prevent any dehydration, some amount of water had to be given. We found her post-participation weight had increased more than normal and the coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always used with Vinesh. Overnight we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. We tried all possible drastic measures including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite this, we could not make that 50kg weight category. After disqualification, as a measure of precaution, Vinesh was administered intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration...."

What Indian Olympic Association said

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler competing in her third Olympics.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning,” the IOA stated.

“No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” it added.

What the rules say?

As per reports, for all competitions, weigh-ins are held each morning for the relevant weight category. The weigh-in and medical control process lasts 30 minutes. On the second morning, only wrestlers competing in the repechages and finals need to attend the weigh-in, which is shorter, lasting 15 minutes.

