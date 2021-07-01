Roger Federer is a name that many people will know, even if they do not follow the game of tennis. The player, known for his humility, showed even the greatest of people can not "know enough" of something.

After a game, during an interview on stage, Federer was asked a question which he couldn't make sense of. Instead of deflecting the question, he jokingly accepted that his 'English is not good enough'.

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company highlighted this moment of humility in Federer's career. In a tweet, sharing the video of Federer, he said, "Beautiful reminder that even if you're the best in the world at one thing, there's always more to learn. And that there's no shame in admitting you don't know something."

Beautiful reminder that even if you're the best in the world at one thing, there's always more to learn. And that there's no shame in admitting you don't know something.pic.twitter.com/yGfbXVcuad — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 30, 2021

Federer's response gathered appreciation from the crowd as well. After being asked the question multiple times, he said, "Good reminder, my English is not very good. I think we’re all very happy, all the players, including all the fans and the organizers and everybody that we get a chance to be back on tour, especially here at Wimbledon. It would’ve been worst to have this tournament with no fans. This would have been an absolute killer, so it’s such a privilege to play here."

Federer had received a walkover after a hard-fought match against French player Adrian Mannarino in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. Mannarino’s injury forced him to retire.





