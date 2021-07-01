Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >'There is no shame in admitting...': Indian billionaire inspired by Roger Federer's speech

'There is no shame in admitting...': Indian billionaire inspired by Roger Federer's speech

Premium
Federer was asked a question which he couldn't make sense of
1 min read . 06:35 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, highlighted this moment of humility in Federer's career
  • Federer's response gathered appreciation from the crowd as well

Roger Federer is a name that many people will know, even if they do not follow the game of tennis. The player, known for his humility, showed even the greatest of people can not "know enough" of something.

Roger Federer is a name that many people will know, even if they do not follow the game of tennis. The player, known for his humility, showed even the greatest of people can not "know enough" of something.

After a game, during an interview on stage, Federer was asked a question which he couldn't make sense of. Instead of deflecting the question, he jokingly accepted that his 'English is not good enough'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

After a game, during an interview on stage, Federer was asked a question which he couldn't make sense of. Instead of deflecting the question, he jokingly accepted that his 'English is not good enough'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company highlighted this moment of humility in Federer's career. In a tweet, sharing the video of Federer, he said, "Beautiful reminder that even if you're the best in the world at one thing, there's always more to learn. And that there's no shame in admitting you don't know something."

Federer's response gathered appreciation from the crowd as well. After being asked the question multiple times, he said, "Good reminder, my English is not very good. I think we’re all very happy, all the players, including all the fans and the organizers and everybody that we get a chance to be back on tour, especially here at Wimbledon. It would’ve been worst to have this tournament with no fans. This would have been an absolute killer, so it’s such a privilege to play here."

Federer had received a walkover after a hard-fought match against French player Adrian Mannarino in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. Mannarino’s injury forced him to retire.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!