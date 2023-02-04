Third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song unveiled

New Delhi: Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the mascot, theme song, and jersey of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games .

Khelo India Winter Games is a part of Khelo India Abhiyan, a thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage youth towards games and make India an emerging soft sports power on the global stage, minister Thakur said during the launch event.

Thakur said, more than 1500 players from twenty nine states and union territories will participate in Khelo India Winter Games. The event will not only encourage J&K youth towards games but will promote tourism in the union territory.

LG Sinha said that under PMDP, sports infrastructure has been refined in every nook and corner of J&K which is encouraging youth towards games.

The Winter Games will be held from 10-14 January at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Khelo India Winter Games is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and has been organised by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association, J&K.

The first Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020, and Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far.