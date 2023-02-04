Third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song unveiled
More than 1500 players from 29 states and union territories will participate in Khelo India Winter Games. The event will not only encourage J&K youth towards games but will promote tourism in the union territory.
New Delhi: Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the mascot, theme song, and jersey of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games .
