‘This time, Hockey World Cup will be ours’ - Captain Salima Tete exudes confidence ahead of India's opener against China

Having won the FIH Nations Cup recently, the Indian women's hockey team have got the much-needed momentum heading into the FIH World Cup 2026, despite being put in a challenging Pool D. India are placed alongside China, England and South Africa in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

Indian hockey's rich legacy is largely associated with the eight-time Olympic champion men's team, but the women's side has had a far more arduous journey, marked by inconsistent participation at the World Cup. Since inaugural edition in 1974, the Indian team have featured in only eight of the 15 editions of the tournament so far.

India's best finish came in 1974, when they finished fourth. Indian captain Salima Tete is determined to finish on the podium. “This time, the FIH Hockey World Cup will be ours. We will play smart, attacking hockey and bring back a medal. I have full belief in my team,” Tete told JioStar.

“We have the ability to do it. I am very excited, especially since this is my second World Cup. Every player dreams of playing in a World Cup and winning a medal. Our last tournament in New Zealand, the FIH Nations Cup, was a great success. We won it and brought home the medal. So this time, in the World Cup, our goal is the same,” added the Indian captain.

Tete, who is going into her second World Cup, said the team's focus will be on approaching every match with a winning mindset. "Playing in the World Cup is every player's dream. It's a huge opportunity for us. Just like the FIH Nations Cup and the FIH Pro League, top teams will be competing.

"With the Asian Games also approaching, we know we will face strong teams. Our pool in the World Cup is challenging, and we are preparing for tough matches. “Our goal is to go into every match with a clear plan and a winning mindset,” she said.

India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 16 India vs China Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 18 India vs South Africa Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 20 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM

Tete also highlighted the role of India's younger players, saying the energy and hunger they bring to the squad can have a positive impact on the entire team. She named Sakshi Rana, Ishika and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal among the youngsters eager to make an impact at the World Cup

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