‘This time, Hockey World Cup will be ours’ - Captain Salima Tete exudes confidence ahead of India's opener against China

Having won the FIH Nations Cup recently, the Indian women's hockey team have got the much-needed momentum heading into the FIH World Cup 2026, despite being put in a challenging Pool D. India are placed alongside China, England and South Africa in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

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Indian hockey's rich legacy is largely associated with the eight-time Olympic champion men's team, but the women's side has had a far more arduous journey, marked by inconsistent participation at the World Cup. Since inaugural edition in 1974, the Indian team have featured in only eight of the 15 editions of the tournament so far.

India's best finish came in 1974, when they finished fourth. Indian captain Salima Tete is determined to finish on the podium. “This time, the FIH Hockey World Cup will be ours. We will play smart, attacking hockey and bring back a medal. I have full belief in my team,” Tete told JioStar.

“We have the ability to do it. I am very excited, especially since this is my second World Cup. Every player dreams of playing in a World Cup and winning a medal. Our last tournament in New Zealand, the FIH Nations Cup, was a great success. We won it and brought home the medal. So this time, in the World Cup, our goal is the same,” added the Indian captain.

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Tete, who is going into her second World Cup, said the team's focus will be on approaching every match with a winning mindset. "Playing in the World Cup is every player's dream. It's a huge opportunity for us. Just like the FIH Nations Cup and the FIH Pro League, top teams will be competing.

"With the Asian Games also approaching, we know we will face strong teams. Our pool in the World Cup is challenging, and we are preparing for tough matches. “Our goal is to go into every match with a clear plan and a winning mindset,” she said.

India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

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Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 16 India vs China Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 18 India vs South Africa Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 20 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM

Tete also highlighted the role of India's younger players, saying the energy and hunger they bring to the squad can have a positive impact on the entire team. She named Sakshi Rana, Ishika and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal among the youngsters eager to make an impact at the World Cup

Also Read | Hockey India issues statement amid controversy over saffron jersey

"When the junior players come into the team, they bring a lot of energy. They always tell us, 'Didi, we have to push hard, we have to play good hockey, and we need that medal.' Hearing that from them gives us all a lot of positivity. When they play with freedom, they perform better. That helps the team as a whole," added Tete.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in