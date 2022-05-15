This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union sports ministry announced a cash award of ₹1 crore to the Indian men’s badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup title for the first time
Congratulating the India badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Indian team has scripted history and their win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons across the country.
The prime minister tweeted," The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."
PM Modi personally rang the team in Bangkok to congratulate them, news agency AFP reported.
The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the maiden Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok today.
Separately, the Union sports ministry announced a cash award of ₹1 crore to the Indian men’s badminton team.
“India’s extraordinary feat of winning the Thomas Cup with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia in the play-offs called for a relaxation of rules," said sports minister Anurag Thakur said in a statement.
He also complimented the coaches and support staff of the Indian team for the historic triumph.
“Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy kept a clean slate by winning each time they stepped on court. The doubles combination of SatwiksairakjRankireddy and Chirag Shetty raised the bar to win decisive points in five of the six matches, including all three in the knockout stage," he said.
"Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel in winning the opening match against Indonesia. I am sure that doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila ad Krishna Prasad Garaga and Panjala Vishnuvardhan Goud as well as Priyanshu Rajawat will have gained immensely by being part of this historic campaign."