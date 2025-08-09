Three New Zealand batters score over 150 against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 9 (ANI): On day two of the second Test in Bulawayo, three New Zealand batters smashed 150-plus scores, equalling a world record that had stood untouched for nearly four decades, as per Wisden.

Resuming with intent, the visitors piled on the misery for Zimbabwe's bowlers. Devon Conway, who had been averaging just 29.09 since his last Test hundred against Pakistan in January 2023, finally broke his two-year drought with a gritty 153 off 245 balls.

The real highlight was the unbeaten 256-run fourth-wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra. The partnership is already New Zealand's third-highest for that wicket, going past the 243-run stand by Nathan Astle and Matt Horne against Zimbabwe back in 1998. Nicholls, playing his comeback series after December 2023, finished unbeaten on 150, while Ravindra continued his rich form with 165 at stumps. New Zealand closed the day on a towering 601/3, with the pair still at the crease.

With Conway, Nicholls, and Ravindra all crossing 150, New Zealand matched the record for most 150-plus scores in a single Test innings, a feat achieved only twice before. The most recent was in 1986, when Sunil Gavaskar (176), Mohammad Azharuddin (199), and Kapil Dev (163) did it for India against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. The first instance dates back to 1938, when England's Len Hutton (364), Maurice Leyland (187), and Joe Hardstaff (169*) tore apart Australia at The Oval.

Having bowled Zimbabwe out for just 125 in the first innings, New Zealand lead by 476 runs overnight, their second-biggest first-innings lead in Test history. Their record is 481 against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019, and with the form they're in, that mark could well be under threat. In fact, they're also within touching distance of the all-time top three first-innings leads in Tests, England's 702 vs Australia (1938), Sri Lanka's 587 vs South Africa (2006), and Pakistan's 570 vs New Zealand (2002).

