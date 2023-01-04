The Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana government, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday, booked the first ticket for the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India to be held in Hyderabad on 11 February. Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India. The firm is working in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.
Hyderabad will conduct Round 4 of the 17 races for the 9th season of the championship which will be organized between January and July 2023.
While addressing the event, Arvind Kumar said the event will place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility. He added that a total of 11 teams with 22 cars will be racing at the championship, including some of the top racing companies in the world.
"World's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car - the Gen3" is coming to Hyderabad on 11 February, the organizers said in a press release.
The partnership between Ace Nxt Gen Formula E and the Government of Telangana is four-year long and the championship will take place in India until 2026.
"We are thrilled to bring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to India for the very first time and showcase our new Gen3 car to a thriving new audience," Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-Founder, and Chief Championship Officer said in a release.
"It has been a must-have destination for us for some time, and so we cannot wait to be racing in Hyderabad on the 11th of February," Alberto added.
The last international racing event hosted by India was in 2013 when the country hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
"It is an honor for us to welcome racing enthusiasts across the world for the Formula E championship in the city," KT Ramarao, Telangana Minister of IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said.
