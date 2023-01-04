The Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana government, Arvind Kumar on Wednesday, booked the first ticket for the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India to be held in Hyderabad on 11 February. Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India. The firm is working in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.

