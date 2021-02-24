OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >Tiger Woods accident: Obama, Trump and others react after roll-over car crash
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away after he was involved in a car crash near Los Angeles. (REUTERS)
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away after he was involved in a car crash near Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Tiger Woods accident: Obama, Trump and others react after roll-over car crash

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 11:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The 15-time major champion did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident, and underwent surgery after the roll-over collision, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalised in Los Angeles after suffering serious injuries to both legs as his car swerved off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The 15-time major champion did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident, and underwent surgery after the roll-over collision, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said.

Former US President Donald Trump had tweeted through an associate a get-well message for golfer Tiger Woods following a serious car accident in California.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said in a quote shared on Twitter by his spokesman and adviser Jason Miller.

Trump predicted that Tiger Woods, his occasional golfing partner, will recover from severe injuries suffered in a Tuesday car crash and return to the PGA Tour.

"He will be back. I have no doubt about it. He will be back," Trump told Fox News on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Barack Obama also prayed for the speedy recovery of the 'GOAT'.

American boxer Mike Tyson wrote on Twitter, "Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers."

Justin Thomas learned of Tiger Woods' single-car accident while preparing for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla., and was staggered to hear about his good friend.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your, now my closest friends get in an accident," Thomas said, choking back tears. "Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Firefighters and paramedics extricated Woods from the wreckage of his SUV and transported him with a neck collar and backboard to a local hospital via road, where he underwent surgery.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout