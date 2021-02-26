Golf superstar Tiger Woods has now been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, as per a statement from the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious leg injuries after his car crash.

"Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," said Anish Mahajan, CEO of the hospital where Woods was first taken.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."

Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

The 15-time major champion underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.

This included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shinbone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.

"To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information," added Mahajan.

Woods' latest injuries have cast doubt on the golfing legend's ability to compete at the top level again.

The crash comes just two months after the Woods underwent his fifth back operation.

The first officer to arrive at the scene of the crash said it was "very fortunate" that Woods even came out of it alive.

He was found conscious, appearing "calm and lucid" and able to identify himself as "Tiger," Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Woods was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The most Woods could face would be a low-level offense known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was speeding or not paying attention.

'Black box' in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck

Investigators who are looking into the rollover crash that injured Woods will rely heavily on data stored in the Genesis SUV he was driving to figure out what happened.

The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes" after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.

There aren't any US regulations requiring the boxes, but the government does require the recorders to store 15 data points including speed before impact and whether brake and gas pedals were pressed.

The regulations don't cover new partially automated systems that can control speed, brake, and steer cars on freeways, and they don't address cameras and radar used in those systems. But some vehicles store some of the new systems' data.

It's not yet clear how much of the crash the golf legend recalls, but the black box data should be able to fill in gaps.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via