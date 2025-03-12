Tiger Woods just suffered another devastating injury. Is he done?
SummaryThe 49-year-old was struck by a ruptured Achilles while practicing—raising the question of whether the golfing legend can come back from yet another catastrophic injury.
Tiger Woods was training at home, working his way back from yet another injury, when he was struck by one more devastating blow on the back-nine of his career: a ruptured Achilles tendon.
