Tiger Woods just suffered another devastating injury. Is he done?

It’s also true that Woods wasn’t exactly in prime form even before these latest injuries. In five events last season, he missed the cut three times and withdrew once. The only time he made the cut came at the Masters, where his play cratered over the weekend, resulting in a 16-over finish. At this point, it’s nearly six years since Woods defied expectations and overcame a previous spate of injuries, surgeries and off-the-course issues to take the Masters in 2019. He hasn’t won on Tour since later that year.