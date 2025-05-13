Tigers shellac Tanner Houck, rock Red Sox 14-2

Trey Sweeney blasted a three-run homer as part of a nine-run third inning as the host Detroit Tigers cruised to a 14-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Javier Baez had three hits and knocked in two runs, Riley Greene drove in two runs and Kerry Carpenter scored three times.

Jackson Jobe (3-0) held Boston to one run and three hits, walking five and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Wilyer Abreu and Abraham Toro homered for the Red Sox. Tanner Houck (0-3) was charged with 11 runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first on Torres' homer.

The Red Sox left the bases loaded in the top of the third, then the Tigers sent 14 batters to the plate in their huge inning.

Carpenter got it going with a double then Torres and Colt Keith walked, loading the bases. With Greene batting, Houck uncorked a wild pitch to allow Carpenter to score and the other runners to move up.

With the infield in, Greene bounced a single into right field. Right fielder Abreu allowed the ball to get past him and roll all the way to the wall. Greene streaked around the bases and slid home safely to make it 6-0.

After the first out of the inning, Zach McKinstry singled and Dillon Dingler was hit by a pitch. Sweeney then ripped a Houck sweeper over the right-center field wall.

Baez singled and Carpenter walked before an RBI single from Torres. That ended Houck's night, but pinch hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy greeted Sean Newcomb with an RBI single to end the barrage, leaving the score at 11-0.

Baez's RBI single in the fourth increased the Tigers' advantage to 12 runs. The Red Sox got on the board with Abreu's 11th homer leading off the sixth.

Baez had another run-scoring hit in the sixth. Detroit scored an unearned run in the seventh.