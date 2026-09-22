Tigers vs Nationals preview: Detroit look to keep home winning streak going after 9-2 rout

The Detroit Tigers will host the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park on Tuesday for game two of a three-game series, with first pitch at 6:40 PM EDT. The Tigers enter at 74-83, third in the American League Central, and 40-36 at home. The Nationals are 73-84, fourth in the National League East, and 36-43 on the road. Both clubs are 6-4 in their past 10 games. Tuesday marks the second meeting between the teams this season.

Detroit Tigers open the series with three home runs Detroit Tigers defeated Washington Nationals 9-2 on Monday. Javier Baez hit a two-run home run measured at 426 feet, rookie Ben Malgeri added a three-run homer, and Spencer Torkelson recorded his 25th home run of the season. Hao-Yu Lee and Eduardo Valencia each collected three hits. River Ryan made his Tigers debut, and Detroit scored nine unanswered runs before Yohandy Morales hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

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The victory came one day after Detroit were eliminated from American League postseason contention. The remainder of the homestand offers playing time for younger players as the club closes the regular season. Washington is attempting to halt a two-game losing streak after dropping its previous series finale in St. Louis.

Drew Anderson and Jackson Kent take the mound Right-hander Drew Anderson (5-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 109 strikeouts in 102 innings) will start for the Detroit Tigers. In his most recent appearance, at Toronto one week ago, Anderson completed five scoreless innings. He issued three walks, allowed two hits, and recorded his first victory since July 23.

Left-hander Jackson Kent (1-4, 6.40 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts in 32.1 innings) will start for the Washington Nationals. The 23-year-old is making his eighth start since his promotion in August. Against Philadelphia last Tuesday, Kent pitched five innings, allowed three runs and four hits, walked three and struck out four on 88 pitches. Two of those walks occurred in the first inning and produced a run.

Kevin McGonigle expected to return to the lineup Infielder Kevin McGonigle, a leading candidate for American League Rookie of the Year, did not play Monday and is expected to bat near the top of Detroit’s order on Tuesday. The 22-year-old is batting .274 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs and 95 runs. He has drawn 94 walks and recorded 92 strikeouts.

Principal hitters and scoring trends Riley Greene leads Detroit with a .284 batting average, 31 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Lee has gone 14-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games and added three hits on Monday.

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CJ Abrams leads Washington with 31 home runs, 54 walks and 99 RBIs while batting .260. Jorbit Vivas is 9-for-30 with three doubles and five RBIs in his past 10 games. Detroit are 55-14 when scoring five or more runs. Washington are 59-21 in those games. Those figures explain why the eight-run total is a narrow line if either starter allows early traffic.