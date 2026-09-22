Tigers vs Nationals preview: Detroit look to keep home winning streak going after 9-2 rout

The Detroit Tigers will host the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park on Tuesday for game two of a three-game series, with first pitch at 6:40 PM EDT. The Tigers enter at 74-83, third in the American League Central, and 40-36 at home. The Nationals are 73-84, fourth in the National League East, and 36-43 on the road. Both clubs are 6-4 in their past 10 games. Tuesday marks the second meeting between the teams this season.

Advertisement

Detroit Tigers open the series with three home runs Detroit Tigers defeated Washington Nationals 9-2 on Monday. Javier Baez hit a two-run home run measured at 426 feet, rookie Ben Malgeri added a three-run homer, and Spencer Torkelson recorded his 25th home run of the season. Hao-Yu Lee and Eduardo Valencia each collected three hits. River Ryan made his Tigers debut, and Detroit scored nine unanswered runs before Yohandy Morales hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Also Read | Justin Verlander retirement: Detroit Tigers legend to retire after 2026 season

The victory came one day after Detroit were eliminated from American League postseason contention. The remainder of the homestand offers playing time for younger players as the club closes the regular season. Washington is attempting to halt a two-game losing streak after dropping its previous series finale in St. Louis.

Advertisement

Drew Anderson and Jackson Kent take the mound Right-hander Drew Anderson (5-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 109 strikeouts in 102 innings) will start for the Detroit Tigers. In his most recent appearance, at Toronto one week ago, Anderson completed five scoreless innings. He issued three walks, allowed two hits, and recorded his first victory since July 23.

Left-hander Jackson Kent (1-4, 6.40 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts in 32.1 innings) will start for the Washington Nationals. The 23-year-old is making his eighth start since his promotion in August. Against Philadelphia last Tuesday, Kent pitched five innings, allowed three runs and four hits, walked three and struck out four on 88 pitches. Two of those walks occurred in the first inning and produced a run.

Advertisement

Kevin McGonigle expected to return to the lineup Infielder Kevin McGonigle, a leading candidate for American League Rookie of the Year, did not play Monday and is expected to bat near the top of Detroit’s order on Tuesday. The 22-year-old is batting .274 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs and 95 runs. He has drawn 94 walks and recorded 92 strikeouts.

Principal hitters and scoring trends Riley Greene leads Detroit with a .284 batting average, 31 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Lee has gone 14-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games and added three hits on Monday.

Also Read | MLB approves $3.9B San Diego Padres sale to Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones

CJ Abrams leads Washington with 31 home runs, 54 walks and 99 RBIs while batting .260. Jorbit Vivas is 9-for-30 with three doubles and five RBIs in his past 10 games. Detroit are 55-14 when scoring five or more runs. Washington are 59-21 in those games. Those figures explain why the eight-run total is a narrow line if either starter allows early traffic.

Advertisement

Detroit Tigers have been more reliable at home when their offense produces extra-base hits, as it did Monday. Washington Nationals must limit free passes against a Tigers lineup that has already shown power in this series.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.