Tim Davids record-shattering century sends Hopes milestone-breaking efforts in vain

Basseterre [St Kitts], July 26 (ANI): Tim David produced a spectacle with his brute force to blaze his way to the fastest T20I century for Australia and propel his side to a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series at Warner Park.

Cricket lovers in Australia and T20I fanatics switched on their screens in the morning to witness how their side was faring against the Caribbean powerhouse. West Indies had muscled their way to a daunting 214/4 after being put to bat against their will.

In reply, Australia were threadbare at 87/4 after 8.4 overs, slowly allowing the idea of living to fight another day to sink in their minds. But David embraced the role of finisher and left the Men in Marron gobsmacked with his sheer power-hitting. David's destructive potential was on display when he orchestrated a six-hitting lesson in the two monstrous overs.

In three consecutive overs bowled by ball tweakers, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase, David flaunted his six-hitting nerve and blasted nine. Within the blink of an eye, the 29-year-old brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, the fastest for the Baggy Greens, going past Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis' record of 17.

He went firing all cylinders and celebrated his maiden and the fastest T20I ton for Australia, achieving the feat in a mere 37 deliveries. David bettered Josh Inglis' 43-ball effort against Scotland in Edinburgh last September. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan is at the top of the overall summit, hammering a ton in 27 deliveries against Cyprus last year.

David wasn't the only centurion of the run-scoring fest in Basseterre. In the first innings, West Indies captain Shai Hope notched his maiden T20I hundred in 55 deliveries. He became just the second batter after legendary Chris Gayle to tonk a T20I hundred for the West Indies.