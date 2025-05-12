Tim Elkos first career HR helps White Sox dispatch Marlins

Tim Elko drilled a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning for his first career hit and Mike Vasil pitched effectively in relief to boost the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 win against the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Chicago benefited from timely hitting and a strong bullpen to capture its second straight home series.

Vasil (2-1) sparked the effort with three innings of one-run relief with one walk and one strikeout. Cam Booser pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara fell to 2-5 while losing his fifth successive start. Alcantara found a rhythm after allowing Andrew Vaughn's RBI single in the third inning before encountering trouble in the sixth.

With two on and one out, Elko smacked a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left center for his first hit in the majors, giving Chicago a three-run lead. Elko was recalled from Triple-A before Saturday's game.

Alcantara spaced four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

White Sox starter Sean Burke struggled with his command, needing 91 pitches to complete four innings. The rookie righty scattered one run and four hits with two strikeouts while issuing a career-high five walks.

Xavier Edwards and Connor Norby contributed two hits apiece for the Marlins. Edwards put the Marlins on the board with a game-tying RBI single against Burke in the fourth.

Just one of Miami's seven hits went for extra bases. The Marlins stranded eight runners while going 2-for-9 with men in scoring position.

Chase Meidroth had two hits for the White Sox.

Chicago catcher Matt Thaiss shined behind the plate, catching two runners stealing while picking Miami counterpart Nick Fortes off third base to end the fourth inning.

Home plate umpire Bill Miller ejected White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames and manager Will Venable in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

It marked Venable's first ejection since taking the reins as manager this season.