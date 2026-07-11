Tim Merlier wins Tour de France stage 8 sprint finish; Pogacar holds yellow jersey lead

Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier claimed a thrilling victory in stage 8 of the Tour de France on Saturday (July 11), securing back-to-back stage wins in a perfectly timed dash to the line. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar safely finished in the main group and kept a firm grip on the yellow jersey as the race headed deeper into France.

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Hot conditions test riders on 180km run to Bergerac Stage 8 covered 180 kilometers from Perigueux to the southeastern town of Bergerac under intense heatwave conditions. The flat profile set the scene for a classic bunch sprint, and the peloton stayed largely together until the final kilometers. Riders battled not only each other but also the sweltering temperatures that made the day one of the toughest so far.

Four-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar crossed the line in the same time as the main pack, alongside two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar’s overall lead remains a solid 2 minutes and 42 seconds over Vingegaard. His UAE Team Emirates teammate Isaac del Toro sits in third place overall, giving the Slovenian star a strong buffer as the race approaches more demanding terrain.

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Tim Merlier times it perfectly after early move The final sprint proved chaotic. Mathieu van der Poel once again rode hard at the front, trying to set up his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen. The pair launched an early move, but the timing left them vulnerable. Tim Merlier stayed calm, positioned himself perfectly, and unleashed a powerful late surge that no one could match.

The Belgian crossed the line first for his fifth career Tour de France stage victory. Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay took second place, with Dutchman Olav Kooij finishing third. All three were given the same time of 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 50 seconds. Merlier’s consecutive wins have made him the standout sprinter of the race so far and boosted his team’s morale ahead of the next challenges.

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What comes next on the road to Paris Sunday’s stage 9 offers a change of pace. Riders will tackle a hilly route from Malemort to Ussel in central France. The undulating roads should create more opportunities for breakaways and could begin to stretch the pure sprinters. General classification contenders will stay alert for any moves that might threaten their positions.

The Tour de France continues its traditional three-week journey across the country and is scheduled to finish with the famous ride into Paris on July 26. With two mountain stages and more rolling days still to come, the battle for the yellow jersey remains wide open even as Pogacar looks comfortable in the lead.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.