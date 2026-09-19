Tim Tebow to return to Empower Field as Denver Broncos alumni flag planter vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow is set to come back to Mile High. For the first time since he threw one of the most famous passes in Denver Broncos history, the former first-round quarterback will plant the team’s alumni flag before Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Denver Broncos named Tebow their Legend of the Game for the Week 2 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. He will plant the flag ahead of the kickoff and later appear on the ThunderVision boards during a stoppage.

Why Tim Tebow is back at Mile High Tim Tebow has not been inside the stadium for a Broncos game since January 8, 2012. That night, in an AFC wild-card playoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he hit the late Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown on the first snap of overtime. Thomas stiff-armed Ike Taylor and raced down the sideline. The play later ranked No. 76 on the NFL’s 100 Greatest Plays list.

That 2011 season still lives in Broncos Country. After Denver started 1-5, Tebow took over and led a six-game winning streak that included two more overtime wins. In his first start that year, he rallied the Broncos from a 15-0 fourth-quarter deficit to an 18-15 overtime victory. The run carried Denver into the playoffs.

Current quarterback Bo Nix grew up watching those games. The two have stayed in touch since Nix’s Auburn days, when Tebow was working SEC television.

“It’ll be awesome to see him sort of in his environment, back in his spot,” Nix said. “Our relationship has grown as we’ve gone on. I remember meeting him a while back and watching him play. I was a huge fan. He was my favorite quarterback growing up.”

Nix added: “He’s a great friend and a great role model, and it’ll be cool to have him out.”

The visit also ties two of Tebow’s NFL stops. After the Denver Broncos traded him to the New York Jets, Jacksonville signed him as a tight end in 2021. The experiment lasted only through training camp.

What happened in Denver Broncos Week 1 matchup Denver Broncos arrive 0-1 after a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes scored on a 15-yard run, then threw touchdowns to Rashee Rice and Kenneth Walker III. Walker ran for 173 yards, including a 60-yard score.

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Bo Nix threw a 19-yard touchdown to Evan Engram, but the Denver Broncos managed just 176 total yards, took two turnovers and were sacked four times. After an early scripted drive, Kansas City held Denver to 20 yards or fewer on later possessions. Wil Lutz added a field goal for Denver’s only other points.