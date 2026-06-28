Timofey Mozgov snubbed from 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers reunion: 'No one wrote or called me'

The 10-year anniversary of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dramatic 2016 NBA championship has sparked plenty of nostalgia. Yet one player who helped deliver that title felt left out. Timofey Mozgov revealed he never received an invitation to the recent reunion held in the United Kingdom, even as videos from the gathering and old clips featuring him with LeBron James began trending online.

Star players gather for 2016 celebration Photos and videos from the UK event quickly spread across social media. LeBron James, Kevin Love, JR Smith, and Iman Shumpert were among those who attended and shared laughs about their unforgettable run. The 2016 Finals remain special because the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win their first major championship in decades.

Kyrie Irving received an invite but could not attend due to another commitment. Timofey Mozgov’s absence stood out to fans who saw trending clips of him alongside LeBron from their playing days and wondered why he was missing from the party.

Timofey Mozgov Speaks Honestly About the Snub Speaking to Russian media outlet Sports Express, Timofey Mozgov shared exactly how he found out and how it felt.

"Yes, I saw the video of that party. No one wrote or called me," Mozgov said. "If I'd been invited, I'd have gladly joined. Of course, I'd have loved to be there too, to drink some wine."

His direct comments have added a human layer to the reunion coverage. Many fans believe every contributor to a championship team deserves the chance to celebrate together, no matter their role or minutes played in the Finals.

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Timofey Mozgov’s long road to NBA glory Timofey Mozgov’s story is one of persistence. After going undrafted in 2008, he built an eight-year NBA career across five teams. His longest stretch came with the Denver Nuggets from 2011 to 2015, where he developed into a dependable center.

Cleveland acquired him in a January 2015 trade. He immediately joined the rotation and played in the team’s first Finals appearance that spring. Mozgov stayed with the Cavs through the entire 2015-16 season and appeared in five of the seven games during the 2016 championship series. His size and energy in the frontcourt helped stabilize the roster during the intense comeback.

By winning that title, Timofey Mozgov became the first Russian-born player in NBA history to claim a championship.

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