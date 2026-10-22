Todd Benzinger passes away at 63: Cincinnati Reds mourn loss of iconic final out catcher from 1990 title team

The Cincinnati Reds are mourning the death of former first baseman Todd Benzinger, a member of the 1990 World Series championship team who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63. The organization confirmed the news on Thursday and issued a statement remembering his place in one of the franchise’s most celebrated seasons.
In an official statement posted on social media, the Reds said: “The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger. Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him.”