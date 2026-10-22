Todd Benzinger passes away at 63: Cincinnati Reds mourn loss of iconic final out catcher from 1990 title team

Todd Benzinger passes away: The Cincinnati Reds said he will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in franchise history. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Oct 2026, 10:42 PM IST
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Todd Benzinger passes away
Todd Benzinger passes away(Cincinnati Reds)

The Cincinnati Reds are mourning the death of former first baseman Todd Benzinger, a member of the 1990 World Series championship team who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 63. The organization confirmed the news on Thursday and issued a statement remembering his place in one of the franchise’s most celebrated seasons.

In an official statement posted on social media, the Reds said: “The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger. Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him.”

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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HomeSportsSports NewsTodd Benzinger passes away at 63: Cincinnati Reds mourn loss of iconic final out catcher from 1990 title team
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