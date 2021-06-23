Tokyo Olympics 2020: No booze, no autographs, organisers announce new fan rules

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto warned festivities 'will have to be suppressed' to keep the Games safe, and conceded that organisers will need to be 'creative' to stoke a party atmosphere.
No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organisers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic Games on Wednesday, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.
Games chiefs decided on Monday to allow up to 10,000 spectators into competition venues, but Hashimoto warned them not to expect the kind of festival mood currently being enjoyed by football fans at Euro 2020.
"In Europe, the venues are filled with celebration," she said.
"Unfortunately, we may not be able to do the same."
Spectators will need to clear several antivirus requirements, including temperature checks and mask-wearing, just to get into venues -- with no refunds available for those who can't.
Once inside, they are forbidden from cheering or "making direct contact with other spectators" and will be asked to go straight home after events end.
Asking athletes for autographs or "expressing verbal support" is also a no-no, as is waving a towel or "any form of cheering that could create a crowd".