Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on 23 July. The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by as low as 1000 people in order to reduce the risks of spreading Covid-19. However, the ceremony and the rest of the events will be telecasted live via various channels and mediums until the last day of the event on 8 August.

The Olympics will be telecasted live via Doordarsan Network in Hindi. Additionally, viewers can catch a glimpse of the grand opening ceremony and the following events from Sony Ten 1 in both HD and SD channels. The commentary will be in English.

Sony Ten 2 HD and SD will also be telecasting the event live and will provide commentary in Hindi.

The sporting events and the opening ceremony will also be available online via the SonyLiv platform which can be accessed on both TVs and smartphones.

The opening ceremony will be conducted at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The event will begin live at 8pm local time (Tokyo) and 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The Indian contingent is the biggest ever to be sent to the Olympics. It consists of a total of 119 athletes. India had sent 116 athletes to the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Indian Tokyo Olympics 2020 contingent consists of 67 are male and 52 women.

