The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today roped in the Adani Group as a sponsor for the Indian contingent at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Games .

The development was announced by IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta, who is in Tokyo. Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, "We are Happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update to you on 16th July."

"Adani has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," he added.

Adani Sportsline also took to Twitter saying, "Proud to announce that we are now the Official Partner for Team India at the #TokyoOlympics. Let's roar together in support of our team and back them in conquering the Olympic games."

The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including diary giant Amul, mobile gaming platform MPL Sports Foundation, JSW Sports among others.

IOA had inked the deals after dropping Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team's official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics and stating that the country's athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Games.

Mary Kom, Manpreet lead India's charge in Parade of Nations

Five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday here at the Japan National Stadium.

Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium.

Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks kickstarted the Opening Ceremony here at the Japan National Stadium.

