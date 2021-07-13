New Delhi: Global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition on Tuesday announced that it has been signed as the official nutrition partner of Team India ahead of Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to start from 23 July.

“As a company at the forefront of developing sports nutrition and working successfully with teams and athletes around the world, we are proud to be the nutrition partner in support of Team India. We look forward to bringing our knowledge and expertise in sports nutrition to the team and are confident they will achieve huge success in Tokyo 2021," said Ajay Khanna, vice president & India country head, Herbalife Nutrition.

Over 100 Indian athletes and sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Manika Batra, are scheduled to represent India in Tokyo 2021 in an array of competitive sports such as boxing, table tennis, badminton, track and field athletics, wrestling, hockey, tennis, fencing, archery and shooting.

“Herbalife Nutrition is an ideal partner for Team India as they have a key understanding of the specific nutritional needs of high-performance athletes. The synergy between Herbalife Nutrition and Indian Olympic Association creates a sporting platform that leverages science-based nutrition and expertise to optimise performance and well-being," said Rajeev Mehta, secretary-general, Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Founded in 1980, Herbalife Nutrition has been present in India for over two decades. The company offers a range of products that vary from weight management, target nutrition and sports nutrition. It sells its products across the country through its independent distributors. In 2020, Herbalife Nutrition India launched Ayurveda-based products under ‘Vritilife’ line. It comprises immunity boosting nutraceutical products.

