Tokyo Olympics may re-impose local spectator ban as clampdown gets tougher

“At the end of the day, that’s just the circumstances we’re in, and you have to be flexible, you have to understand what type of an Olympic Games this is going to be, and that’s a challenge that I like to take," said Yul Moldauer, a gymnast on the U.S. men’s team, just after he was named to the squad. “It’s different from any other Olympics, so you’ve just got to take it head on."