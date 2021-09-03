Tokyo Paralympics: India's ace archer Harvinder Singh has won bronze medal in men's individual recurve open at Paralympics Games. He had lost in semifinal, then he contested for bronze.

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's individual recurve open



Singh lost the semi-final to Kevin Mather of USA. United States of America's (USA) Kevin Mather defeated the Indian by 6-4 in the semi-final at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

Mather started the semi-final clash on a great note as the US archer aimed brilliant 8, 10, 10 to clinch the first set.

He tried to continue with that momentum but Harvinder forced the US archer to share the spoils in the second and third set.

The fourth set was nerve-wracking as Harvinder went first as he aimed 8, 9, 8 in three arrows.

The US archer who aimed 9, 9 in the first two shots had an opportunity to win the match by shooting an 8 but Mather crumbled under pressure and he shot a very poor six to put the match level.

In the decider, Kevin aimed a brilliant 10, 7, 9 and Indian shot 7, 9, 8, as a result, it was the American who cruised into the final of the event. Later in the day, Harvinder will play a bronze medal match.

Earlier in the quarter-final, Harvinder defeated Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 to reach to the semi final.

