South Korean golfer Tom Kim receives military exemption with Asian Games gold medal; all you need to know

Tom Kim did not cross the Pacific for a trophy that sits on a shelf. The South Korean won the men’s singles gold at the Asian Games on Saturday, and that medal brought him a military exemption at home. Kim Joo-hyung, who plays as Tom Kim on the PGA Tour, closed with a 6-under 64 at Kasugai Country Club. His four-round total of 18-under 262 left him three clear. Japan’s Kazuki Higa, China’s Ding Wenyi and Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana were tied three back and went to a playoff. Higa took silver. Kaewkanjana took bronze.

Kim had only just finished the Presidents Cup when he flew to Japan. Asked about the exemption, he kept the medal in front of it.

“Despite that, I’m more proud that I’m able to bring a medal for my country,” he said.

Tom Kim did not hide the strain of the week “I tried not to think about it,” he said. “I just tried to play the best for my country. It’s a big stepping stone. I think the pressure that I felt this week, I’ll be able to implement it in my upcoming seasons,” Tom Kim said.

Also Read | Who is Kumkum Mohod? Young archer books LA Olympics quota with Asian Games gold

Why does this gold medal exempt military service? Notably, most able-bodied men in South Korea must serve about 18 months in uniform. A medal of any colour at the Olympics, or gold at the Asian Games, provides an out. The same route is open to classical and traditional musicians, dancers and other artists seen as lifting national pride.

That rule is why a 72-hole title with no prize money still mattered. Kasugai played at 7,035 yards. On the last two days, Kim eagled the par-5 13th, a 520-yard hole that was gettable in sun and light wind.

Why did SH Kim miss the exemption? South Korea did not win the team event, so the release stopped with Tom Kim. China took team gold, South Korea finished with silver, and Japan took bronze. Sides fielded three players, with only the best two scores counting each day.

SH Kim, Kim Seong-hyeon, when he plays abroad, closed with a 73 and did not qualify. The third member, 35-year-old Mun Do-yeob, shot 70. Mun had already served and did not need the exemption.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Indian to win Asian Games gold at 15

Who else left these Games with the same release? Sixteen South Korean baseball players are exempt after a 3-1 win over Japan in the final earlier in the week. Three South Koreans who won gold in esports received the same status.

Lee Sang-hyeok, known as Faker, won esports gold three years ago at the Hangzhou Asian Games and helped teammates avoid conscription this time.