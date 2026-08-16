Tommy John dies at 83: MLB pitcher and surgery pioneer passes away

Former major league pitcher Tommy John, the man whose name became forever linked to one of baseball’s most important medical breakthroughs, has died at the age of 83. The New York Yankees confirmed the news Saturday, saying John passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida. No official cause of death was released, though he had dealt with bladder cancer and other health issues in recent years.

New York Yankees play tribute to a fan favourite The New York Yankees issued a statement that captured both John’s on-field success and the larger impact of his career.

"The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans," the team said. "While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes and trajectory of countless athletes around the world, it also overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher, which included consecutive 20 win seasons with the Yankees.

"We pause to remember the totality of his legacy -- his competitiveness and skill, his penchant for conversation, his kind and gracious nature, and his stature as an athletic and medical pioneer. The Yankees extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Just days earlier, John had skipped the Yankees’ Old-Timers Day on August 8. In a social media message, he offered a quiet farewell to the people who had followed him for decades.

"I will never forget you," John said.

A long and steady career Tommy John finished with a career record of 288-231 and a 3.34 ERA across 760 appearances. At the time of his 1974 surgery he already had 124 wins. He added 164 more afterward. He spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and two separate stints with the Yankees, where he won 91 games.

He made four All-Star teams and won 20 or more games three times, including back-to-back 20-win seasons with the Yankees in 1979 and 1980. He reached the World Series three times but never won a championship. Both John and Dr. Jobe were honoured by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013 for their lasting contributions to the game.

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The surgery that changed baseball forever In 1974, at age 31, Tommy John suffered what most considered a career-ending elbow injury. Dr. Frank Jobe performed a pioneering ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction on his pitching arm. At the time, Jobe believed the odds of success were roughly one in a hundred. John returned to the mound and pitched another 14 seasons, earning the nickname “The Bionic Man.”

The procedure, now known simply as Tommy John surgery, has become routine. Roughly 35 percent of active major league pitchers have undergone it, according to a 2024 estimate by the American Medical Association. Modern success rates sit near 80 percent for pitchers returning to their previous level or better.

"Thanks to Dr. Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching," John wrote in his August message. "That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today."