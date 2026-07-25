Tony Romo arrested: Former Dallas Cowboys QB and CBS NFL analyst charged with OWI in Milwaukee

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo was arrested on Thursday night in Milwaukee for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), a first offense.
The 46-year-old was taken into custody by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office after deputies stopped him while he drove southbound on Interstate 43 on the high-rise bridge. According to the arrest detention report obtained by FOX6 News, Romo performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest.
Notably, Romo was booked and released the same night. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 21.
FOX6 News reviewed Tony Romo’s arrest detention report. It confirms he was stopped on I-43 and failed to complete the standard field sobriety tests satisfactorily. The report does not indicate whether Romo submitted to a breath test or declined one. No blood-alcohol concentration level has been made public.
In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is typically treated as a civil violation. Possible penalties include fines ranging from $150 to $300, though final outcomes depend on court proceedings.
Romo had been in the area for golf. He competed in the 125th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in West Bend and finished tied for 73rd.
Undrafted out of Eastern Illinois in 2003, Tony Romo signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He became the team’s full-time starter in 2006 and held the job for more than a decade. Known for his quick release, improvisational style, and tough leadership, Romo led the Cowboys to multiple playoff appearances and earned four Pro Bowl selections.
Back and other injuries limited him late in his career. He retired after the 2016 season. Almost immediately, CBS hired him as its top NFL game analyst. Pairing with Jim Nantz, Romo quickly became one of the most recognizable and highly regarded voices in football broadcasting for his predictive play-calling and clear explanations of complex schemes.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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