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Tony Romo arrested: Former Dallas Cowboys QB and CBS NFL analyst charged with OWI in Milwaukee

In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is typically treated as a civil violation. Possible penalties include fines ranging from $150 to $300, though final outcomes depend on court proceedings.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Jul 2026, 12:35 AM IST
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Tony Romo arrested
Tony Romo arrested(Getty Images via AFP)
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Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo was arrested on Thursday night in Milwaukee for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), a first offense.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office after deputies stopped him while he drove southbound on Interstate 43 on the high-rise bridge. According to the arrest detention report obtained by FOX6 News, Romo performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest.

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Notably, Romo was booked and released the same night. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 21.

Arrest details

FOX6 News reviewed Tony Romo’s arrest detention report. It confirms he was stopped on I-43 and failed to complete the standard field sobriety tests satisfactorily. The report does not indicate whether Romo submitted to a breath test or declined one. No blood-alcohol concentration level has been made public.

In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is typically treated as a civil violation. Possible penalties include fines ranging from $150 to $300, though final outcomes depend on court proceedings.

Romo had been in the area for golf. He competed in the 125th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in West Bend and finished tied for 73rd.

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From undrafted free agent to star quarterback

Undrafted out of Eastern Illinois in 2003, Tony Romo signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He became the team’s full-time starter in 2006 and held the job for more than a decade. Known for his quick release, improvisational style, and tough leadership, Romo led the Cowboys to multiple playoff appearances and earned four Pro Bowl selections.

Back and other injuries limited him late in his career. He retired after the 2016 season. Almost immediately, CBS hired him as its top NFL game analyst. Pairing with Jim Nantz, Romo quickly became one of the most recognizable and highly regarded voices in football broadcasting for his predictive play-calling and clear explanations of complex schemes.

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(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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