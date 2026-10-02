Tony Romo, CBS Sports part ways after Wisconsin drunk-driving arrest

Tony Romo will not return to the CBS Sports NFL booth. The network announced on Friday that he and CBS have agreed to end a nine-year run that began after he left the Dallas Cowboys, months after a Milwaukee driving arrest put him on leave before the 2026 season.

Advertisement

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways," the network said in a statement. "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward."

CBS also said JJ Watt will stay on the lead team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the rest of the season. Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn remain in place on the other crews.

What happened in Milwaukee Tony Romo, 46, was arrested after a traffic stop in Milwaukee on July 23. Court records showed that one of the arresting officers said he detected a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on Romo's breath. Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and later released.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tony Romo arrested: Former Dallas Cowboys QB charged with OWI in Milwaukee

He pleaded no contest on September 1. A Milwaukee County court revoked his driving privileges for six months, ordered an ignition interlock device on any vehicle owned, registered, or operated by him, required him to attend and complete an alcohol assessment program, and set a $784 fine. Related citations were dismissed after the plea.

CBS had already moved him aside. On July 31, the network said he was on leave until further notice and put Watt next to Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. Romo has not called a game this season.

What Tony Romo said Tony Romo said he will step away before deciding what comes next.

"I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life -- with a desire to win and be the best that I can be," Romo said. "I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans."

Advertisement

After the plea, he had linked the arrest to injuries from his playing days. "Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain," Romo said. "That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol."

What is Tony Romo's net Worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Romo has a net worth of $80 million. He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. He went undrafted out of Eastern Illinois University and signed with Dallas as a free agent. He became the Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2006, replacing Drew Bledsoe.

Romo is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, with 34,183, and passing touchdowns, with 248. He earned four Pro Bowl selections across a career spent entirely with Dallas from 2004 to 2016. CBS hired him as its lead NFL analyst in 2017, straight out of retirement, and built its top Sunday booth around him and Nantz until this summer.

Advertisement

Watt, a former Houston Texans defensive end, filled that chair when Romo was placed on leave and will keep it for the rest of the season. Romo has not set a date for a return to broadcasting.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.