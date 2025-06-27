Topuria vs Oliveira live streaming details: When and where to watch UFC 317 event, fight cards & all you need to know

The UFC 317 event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28 (June 29 in India). Here are the details of the event, live streaming info and time.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Jun 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Charles Oliveira will be aiming to become the first UFC fighter to win the lightweight championship on two separate occasions when the 35-year-old takes on Ilia Topuria in the main event for the vacant 155-pound lightweight title in UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliveira's first title came in May 15, 2021 when he had defeated Michael Chandler with a second-round TKO at UFC 262. On the other hand, Topuria (16-0-0) is coming after his featherweight triumph with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski last year at UFC 298.

Also Read | Jon Jones retires at 37; Tom Aspinall named UFC heavyweight champion

The 28-year-old Topuria then got better of Max Holloway eight months later at UFC 308 to successfully defend his throne. The co-main event will be fought between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France with the winner leaving the Octagon with the flyweight championship.

The last time these two met was during the Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Pantoja won the two-round clash by unanimous decision.

When and where to watch UFC 317 event?

Fans can catch the The UFC 317 main card on ESPN+ play-per-view, starting at 10 PM ET on June 28 (7:30 AM IST on June 29). The prelims will be live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST on June 29)) and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6:30 PM ET (4 AM IST on June 29).

Also Read | Trump dances at UFC event, but internet can’t stop staring at his red tie

UFC 317 fight card main event

  • Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
  • Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
  • Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

UFC 317 fight card prelims

  • Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
  • Women's strawweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
  • Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC 317 fight card early prelims

  • Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey
  • Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
  • Welterweight: Niko Price vs Jacobe Smith

