Topuria vs Oliveira live streaming details: When and where to watch UFC 317 event, fight cards & all you need to know

Charles Oliveira will be aiming to become the first UFC fighter to win the lightweight championship on two separate occasions when the 35-year-old takes on Ilia Topuria in the main event for the vacant 155-pound lightweight title in UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliveira's first title came in May 15, 2021 when he had defeated Michael Chandler with a second-round TKO at UFC 262. On the other hand, Topuria (16-0-0) is coming after his featherweight triumph with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski last year at UFC 298.

The 28-year-old Topuria then got better of Max Holloway eight months later at UFC 308 to successfully defend his throne. The co-main event will be fought between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France with the winner leaving the Octagon with the flyweight championship.

The last time these two met was during the Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. Pantoja won the two-round clash by unanimous decision.

When and where to watch UFC 317 event? Fans can catch the The UFC 317 main card on ESPN+ play-per-view, starting at 10 PM ET on June 28 (7:30 AM IST on June 29). The prelims will be live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ at 8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST on June 29)) and early prelims on ESPN+ and Disney+ at 6:30 PM ET (4 AM IST on June 29).

UFC 317 fight card main event Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima UFC 317 fight card prelims Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Women's strawweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev UFC 317 fight card early prelims Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines

Welterweight: Niko Price vs Jacobe Smith