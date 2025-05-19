Torkelson has 3 RBIs as Tigers beat Blue Jays 3-2, remain unbeaten when Jobe starts

TORONTO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson drove in the tiebreaking run with a two-out single in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday, improving their MLB-best record to 31-16.

Jackson Jobe (4-0) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, becoming the first pitcher in Tigers history to have the team win the first eight starts of his career. Detroit won the first seven starts right-hander Howie Koplitz made in 1961 and 1962.

Torkelson had two hits and three RBIs as Detroit won for the 13th time in 17 games. Will Vest finished for his fifth save in seven chances.

Blue Jays left-hander Mason Fluharty (3-1) allowed two runners to reach in the seventh inning after coming on in relief of José Berríos.

Torkelson hit a two-run double off Berríos in the first but Toronto tied it in the fourth on RBI singles by Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement.

Akil Baddoo made back-to-back great plays to end the first after Toronto opened with consecutive singles. First, Baddoo scaled the left field wall to catch Daulton Varsho’s drive, then he made a sliding catch on Kirk’s liner and threw to second to double off Bo Bichette.

Anthony Santander was Toronto’s designated hitter after not starting the previous two games. Blue Jays manager John Schneider dropped the struggling Santander from third in the order to fifth. Santander went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Torkelson singled on an 0-1 pitch from right-hander Braydon Fisher to score Gleyber Torres in the seventh.

Detroit catcher Dillon Dingler had three hits, all with exit velocities of 105 mph or higher.

Tigers: Detroit begins a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday. The Tigers had not named a starter.

Blue Jays: Toronto had not named a starter for Tuesday’s game against San Diego.